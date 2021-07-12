GateToken Market Cap Hits $249.34 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $249.34 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00009334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00924161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00093372 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,481,274 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

