Gemini Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.94 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $296.46 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00893731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 298,406,841 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

