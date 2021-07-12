General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

General Motors stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 181.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $9,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

