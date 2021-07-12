Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,244 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $13,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $36.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

