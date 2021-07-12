Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Gladstone Commercial worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

