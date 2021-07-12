Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 71,568 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

