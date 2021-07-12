Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $844.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

