Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Natus Medical worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.56 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

