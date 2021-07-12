Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of MannKind worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 1,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 767,932 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.