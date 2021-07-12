Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneSpan by 139.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 241,454 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in OneSpan by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 196,931 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

