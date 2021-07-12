Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

