Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 13,707 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

BNGO opened at $6.75 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

