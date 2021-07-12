Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $476.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

