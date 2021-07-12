Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 26.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 156.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

