Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 60,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $358.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

