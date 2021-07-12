Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $284,000 in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

