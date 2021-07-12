Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KB Home by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 26,942 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 965.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $6,037,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38. KB Home has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

