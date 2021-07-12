Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,765 shares of company stock worth $22,872,116. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.