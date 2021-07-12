Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

