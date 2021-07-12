Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

