Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post sales of $14.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $483.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

