Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GACQU) Quiet Period To End on July 19th

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GACQU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 17,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $170,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

