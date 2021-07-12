Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

GMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

