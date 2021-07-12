Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 993 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 136,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

