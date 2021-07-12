Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

