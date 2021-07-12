Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $105.50. 23,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,049. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94.

