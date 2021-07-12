Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.76 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

