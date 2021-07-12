Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 170,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,590. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

