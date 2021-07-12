GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,942.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $555,049.99 and $5,942.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,031.89 or 0.06160446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.75 or 0.01445445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00402795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00143208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00620640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00417645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00322331 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

