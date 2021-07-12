Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. HSBC increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

