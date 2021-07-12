Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.73

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.