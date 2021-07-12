Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. 8X8 makes up 1.2% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,506.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

