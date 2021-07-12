Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $45,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visteon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,314,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -538.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

