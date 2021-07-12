Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $44,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
ALGT stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $271.29.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.
Allegiant Travel Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.