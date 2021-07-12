Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $44,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

