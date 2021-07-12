Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,470,158 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470,158 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $43,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMIH. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

