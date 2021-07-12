Goose Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $175,767.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $175,767.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.00894223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.