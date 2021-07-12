Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.22

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $739,211.98 and $271,697.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.45 or 0.00897031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.