Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.