Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,240 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB opened at $31.82 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

