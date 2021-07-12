GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSKY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,521. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

