Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

