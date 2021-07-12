Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPI opened at $173.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

