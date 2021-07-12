Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.