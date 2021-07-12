Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $405.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

