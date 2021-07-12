Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

