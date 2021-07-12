Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,195,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,898,000 after buying an additional 613,337 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

