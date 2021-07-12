Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

