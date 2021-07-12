Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 605,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,630,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,196,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,154. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

