Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC raised its stake in Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Graco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

