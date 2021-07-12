Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

